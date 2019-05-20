Lee & Associates broker lease renewal
WOOD DALE -- Lee & Associates recently finalized a lease renewal for a 35,783-square-foot industrial space at 226 Gerry Drive in Wood Dale.
Jeff Janda, SIOR and Jeff Galante, Principals of Lee & Associates' Illinois office, represented the owner, DRA Advisors. Dan Steinberg of Domain Properties represented the tenant, Advance Thermal Corp. Property Management of the building is handled by Lee & Associates Asset Management, LLC.
