Escoffier names Georgis chief technology officer

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, an accredited provider of online and campus-based culinary training and education based in Schaumburg, has appointed Steve Georgis as chief technology officer for Escoffier and Triumph Higher Education Group.

Georgis will build and lead a growing team in defining and executing the technology strategy for Escoffier as well as Triumph. He will be responsible for learning management platforms, enterprise systems, business intelligence, digital transformation and global technology operations for the institution as well as products and services for the culinary and hospitality industry.

Before joining Escoffier, Georgis held leadership positions at Pearson Online Learning Services and Career Education Corporation, delivering online education services for some of the largest institutions in the vocational as well as traditional not-for-profit space.

"Steve is a forward-thinking technology leader with the precise skill set we're looking for to add to the Triumph family," said Tracy Lorenz, Escoffier and Triumph's president and chief executive officer.