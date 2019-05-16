Feder: Pardon can't excuse Conrad Black's crimes against Sun-Times

The revered film critic Roger Ebert spoke for all of us who worked at the Chicago Sun-Times when he stood up to Conrad Black, the Canadian-born press baron who owned the newspaper for 10 years before he was charged with looting the company and defrauding investors, Robert Feder writes.

Ebert died in 2013, but I can only imagine what Roger would say if he heard that President Donald Trump granted Black a full pardon Wednesday. Black, who was found guilty of fraud and obstruction of justice and was sentenced to 6½ years in federal prison, was released after serving about three years and was deported from the United States.

The White House statement announcing the pardon cited Black for his "exceptional character" and his "distinguished reputation for helping others," and mentioned that he'd written biographies of two presidents -- Franklin D. Roosevelt and Richard M. Nixon.

