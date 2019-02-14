Amazon ditches New York headquarters
Updated 2/14/2019 11:02 AM
hello
NEW YORK -- Amazon says it will not be building a new headquarters in New York, a stunning reversal after a yearlong search.
The online retailer has faced opposition from some New York politicians, who were unhappy with the tax incentives Amazon was promised.
Amazon said Thursday it does not plan to look for another location, and will continue to build out offices in Arlington, Virginia, and Nashville, Tennessee.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.