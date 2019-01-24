 

Constable: Maria Kondo's anti-clutter movement helps suburban resale shops

 
Burt Constable
 
 
Posted1/24/2019 5:29 AM
  • The anti-clutter movement fueled by the Netflix reality TV series "Tidying Up With Maria Kondo" is paying dividends at resale shops such as Clothes Mentor in Arlington Heights, where stylist Adriana Rago here finds two Prada purses among items the store paid cash for. Each will sell for $750 to $1,000.

      The anti-clutter movement fueled by the Netflix reality TV series "Tidying Up With Maria Kondo" is paying dividends at resale shops such as Clothes Mentor in Arlington Heights, where stylist Adriana Rago here finds two Prada purses among items the store paid cash for. Each will sell for $750 to $1,000. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Loyal customer Carol Thompson of Arlington Heights comes into the Clothes Mentor resale store frequently to look for treasures at bargain prices. Owner Karen Kapitzky says the store usually sells high-end items for a third of the original price.

      Loyal customer Carol Thompson of Arlington Heights comes into the Clothes Mentor resale store frequently to look for treasures at bargain prices. Owner Karen Kapitzky says the store usually sells high-end items for a third of the original price. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • The anti-clutter movement fueled by the Netflix reality TV series "Tidying Up With Marie Kondo" is paying dividends at resale shops such as Clothes Mentor in Arlington Heights. Owner Karen Kapitzky says says customers are happy to trade in unused clothing, jewelry, handbags and shoes for cash.

      The anti-clutter movement fueled by the Netflix reality TV series "Tidying Up With Marie Kondo" is paying dividends at resale shops such as Clothes Mentor in Arlington Heights. Owner Karen Kapitzky says says customers are happy to trade in unused clothing, jewelry, handbags and shoes for cash. Burt Constable | Staff Photographer

  • Manager of the Clothes Mentor store in Arlington Heights, Leila Berdieva looks through the items the store recently purchased for resale. High-end designer items less than two years old are preferred.

      Manager of the Clothes Mentor store in Arlington Heights, Leila Berdieva looks through the items the store recently purchased for resale. High-end designer items less than two years old are preferred. Burt Constable | Staff Photographer

Lots of women have been "Tidying Up With Maria Kondo" on Netflix, and the result creates a rush at secondhand stores such as the Clothes Mentor store in Arlington Heights.

