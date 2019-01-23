McDonald's goes big on bacon with new promotion

McDonald's will be running a "Bacon Hour" promotion Jan. 29, in which the fast food chain will add a side order of two half pieces of bacon to any purchase at no additional charge. The promotion will introduce a bacon option to three of the menu items. AP file photo

McDonald's will be making a statement on Jan. 29 -- a big bacon statement.

The Chicago-based fast food chain will be running a special "Bacon Hour" promotion that day at participating restaurants. From 4-5 p.m., McDonald's will add a side order of Applewood-smoked bacon to anything on the menu at no additional cost. With each purchase, customers will get two half-pieces on the side to add to their food. There will be a limit to one side of bacon per person with any order, according to a company statement.

Yes, that means you can top that Hot Fudge Sundae or Oreo McFlurry with bacon, company officials said.

The promotion will also introduce a bacon option to three of its iconic menu items: The Big Mac Bacon burger, Quarter Pounder Bacon burger and Cheesy Bacon fries.

"When we said there's no such thing as too much bacon, we weren't kidding," said Chef Michael Haracz, McDonald's Manager of Culinary Innovation, said in a statement. "I really can't wait to see the crazy and daring combinations our customers put together."

The company, which moved from its longtime headquarters in Oak Brook to Chicago in 2018, is in the midst of a revamp program initiated by CEO Steve Easterbrook in 2015 that is focused on turning around slumping U.S. sales. In addition to changes in menu items, the company has been remodeling restaurants and adding digital ordering and delivery capabilities.