Eggsperience, Meat & Potato Eatery approved for Wheeling Town Center

Two more restaurants received approval this week to open at the Wheeling Town Center.

The village board unanimously approved plans for Eggsperience and Meat & Potato Eatery to open within the $110 million development at Dundee Road and Northgate Parkway. Each restaurant will occupy about 4,000 square feet in a building that's under construction north of the development's CMX Theatre and south of the existing Burger King.

Brad Friedman, vice president of the developer Lynmark Group, said both restaurants are expected to open by June or July.

Eggsperience will serve breakfast and lunch food, including pancakes, eggs Benedict, waffles, crepes, frittatas and Mexican breakfast dishes. It will be open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The chain has six locations in the Chicago area, including Park Ridge and Mount Prospect.

Meat & Potato Eatery has a concept that lies between a fast-food establishment and fine dining experience, owners say. Its signature dishes are meat and potato bowls. The restaurant also serves traditional and specialty sandwiches, gyros, Italian beef, chicken kebabs and potatoes prepared several ways. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Owners also intend on having video gambling in the restaurant.

Meat & Potato Eatery has locations in Carpentersville, McHenry and Lake Zurich.

"It's pretty amazing that you could come up with some unique choices," Trustee Ray Lang told Friedman during the meeting on Monday. "These aren't places that are on every corner."

Other dining options at the development include City Works Eatery and Pour House, Mia's Cantina and Starbucks Coffee.

Meanwhile, Friedman told the village board that the development's 301-unit apartment building could receive its certificate of occupancy in February. That would allow the first three levels of the five-story building to be occupied by leasing agents and property managers to bring in potential tenants.