Continuum names new president, commercial officer

NORTHBROOK -- Continuum Clinical, a global patient recruitment and retention company, announced Neil Weisman has been named president and Ken Shore has been appointed chief commercial officer.

Weisman, who previously served as Continuum's executive vice president, will be responsible for charting the company's strategic direction as the clinical trial industry evolves to address the increasing global demand for study participants. Weisman has been with the company for nearly 20 years and is credited with building its patient recruitment architecture, and expanding the company's core services to now include insights and patient experience, site engagement, advocacy relations and diversity and inclusion.

Shore, an executive vice president at Continuum since 2002 in charge of growing key client partnerships and leading innovation at the company, will be its first chief commercial officer and will retain business development and growth responsibilities. Continuum has grown 480 percent in the past five years, due to new growth opportunities with 17 of the top 20 pharmaceutical and life sciences companies. Shore was responsible for expanding Continuum's global footprint, as well as growing the company's expertise in specific therapeutic areas, such as women's health. Shore was also responsible for fostering an innovative strategic partnership with ride share giant Lyft to transport patients enrolled in clinical trials.

"Neil and Ken are both respected leaders within the organization, and are also highly regarded throughout the industry," said Stanton Kawer, chairman and CEO of BC Worldwide, parent company of Continuum Clinical. "I am thrilled for them to continue the momentum that they have created at Continuum, which is already a worldwide leader in patient recruitment and retention."