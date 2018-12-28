Sears, facing liquidation, plans to close 80 more stores

hello

In this Nov. 2, 2018 photo, a sign in the window at Sears promises that "This isn't goodbye," at the Livingston Mall in Livingston, N.J. Sears is closing 80 more stores as it teeters on the brink of liquidation. The 130-year old retailer set a deadline of Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 for bids for its remaining stores to avert closing down completely.

NEW YORK -- Sears is closing 80 more stores as it teeters on the brink of liquidation.

The Hoffman Estates-based retailer, once the nation's largest department store chain, had set a deadline of Friday for bids for its remaining stores to avert closing down completely.

The retailer that began out as a mail order catalog in the 1880s has been in a slow death spiral, hobbled by the Great Recession and then overwhelmed by rivals both down the street and across the internet.

The 80 stores, including Sears stores in Fairview Heights near Saint Louis and CherryVale Mall in Rockford, are due to close by March. That's in addition to 182 stores already slated for closure, including 142 by the end of 2018 and 40 by February. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October , saying at the time it would close more than 20 percent of all stores, keeping open only its 500 most profitable locations.

CEO Eddie Lampert is asking for more time to round up financing for his bid to keep Sears Holdings alive, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Lampert, chairman of the bankrupt chain, is counting on getting some financing from lenders including Bank of America and is still seeking additional funds, said sources.

Bids were due Friday under procedures outlined in court filings, and Lampert has been the only potential buyer aiming to keep the business running. Sears has also been soliciting liquidation bids that would mean shutting hundreds of Sears and Kmart stores, and throwing more than 50,000 people out of work. The rules give Sears flexibility to extend the deadline or make other changes that might promote more bids.

The once-dominant retailer filed for bankruptcy in October, and Lampert was seeking almost $1 billion to support his rescue effort. As originally outlined, his plan would be partly funded by swapping the debt he holds for full ownership of the company. But he also needed cash, and some lenders have balked because Sears has been losing money for years, and suppliers are concerned they might not get paid for goods that they ship to restock stores.

Sears Holdings Corp., which also runs Kmart, joins the list of retail brands taken over by hedge funds that collapsed under the weight of debt forced upon them.

Under hedge fund manager Eddie Lampert, Sears has bought time by spinning off stores and putting on the block the brands that had grown synonymous with the company, such as Craftsman. The company's chairman and biggest shareholder, Lampert loaned out his own money and put together deals to keep the company afloat and to turn whatever profit he could for ESL hedge fund. Lampert and ESL have been trying to buy the rest of Sears for up to $4.6 billion in cash and stock.