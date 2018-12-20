 
Business

Rep's Place sports bar expands in Rolling Meadows

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 12/20/2018 9:34 AM
  • Rep's Place bar/restaurant has completed its expansion within the Rolling Meadows Shopping Center, six months after its initial opening.

Open less than six months, Rep's Place sports bar and restaurant in downtown Rolling Meadows already has completed its anticipated expansion into a neighboring tenant space next door.

The venue opened its initial 2,000-square-foot space at 3200 Kirchoff Road in June, but now occupies some 5,300 square feet within the Rolling Meadows Shopping Center, according to Phillips Edison & Co., the landlord for the center.

The expanded area provides more room for seating and parties. The business also got permission from the city in September to serve drinks at outdoor tables from April 1 to Nov. 1.

