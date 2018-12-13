Ferrara Candy moving from Oakbrook Terrace to Chicago

The Ferrara Candy Co. was founded in Chicago in 1908, then moved its headquarters to Oakbrook Terrace in 1960. Now the company will be moving back to Chicago. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

Todd Siwak, CEO of Ferrara Candy Co. now headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, announces with Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, behind him in the old post office in Chicago, that the company will moves its headquarters there as part of the redevelopment of the building. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

A classic company that makes Sweet Tarts, Crunch, Butterfinger, Lemonheads, Red Hots and more will be returning to Chicago after operating out of Oakbrook Terrace for 58 years.

Ferrara Candy Co. and Chicago officials announced Thursday Ferrara is moving its headquarters and 400 jobs from Oakbrook Terrace to the old post office in Chicago that's being redeveloped.

Ferrara is one of the fastest growing confections companies in the country, owning 35 brands at the moment. The company will join Walgreens as the second tenant at the redeveloped post office on Congress Parkway.

"As we planned our move downtown, we sought a workspace that could accommodate our continued growth and help us build a highly differentiated and meaningful employee experience that allows us to continue to attract, retain and inspire best-in-class talent," said Todd Siwak, CEO of Ferrara Candy Company.

Ferrara was founded in 1908 in the city's Little Village neighborhood has been headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace since 1960.

Ferrara decided to move downtown after an employee told Mayor Rahm Emanuel he should talk to the company's CEO. Two days later he called to set up a meeting.

