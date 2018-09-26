Ulta Beauty announces change to board of directors

Ulta Beauty Inc. announced that Charles J. Philippin will resign as non-executive chairperson of the board of directors of the company effective Sept. 30 due to medical reasons.

Robert F. DiRomualdo, a current director of the company, will become the non-executive chairperson of the board as of Sept. 30. "On behalf of the Board of Directors and entire team at Ulta Beauty, I would like to thank Charlie for his many contributions to the company," said CEO Mary Dillon. "We regret that medical issues prevent him from continuing his service and extend our best wishes to him and his family."

In connection with DiRomualdo becoming the non-executive chairperson of the board of directors, Michael R. MacDonald will replace him as Chair of the Audit Committee.