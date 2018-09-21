Dan Hampton to help open Arlington Heights memory care facility
Chicago Bears Hall of Famer Dan Hampton will help open a new 72-bed memory care facility in Arlington Heights on Wednesday.
Hampton will speak about his experience of having football friends with dementia during the event, scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. at Waverly Inn Memory Care, 515 W. Rand Road. The reception will include hors d'oeuvres, refreshments, tours and door prizes. RSVP is required by Sunday by calling (224) 523-3751 or emailing waverlyDCR2@koelschsenior.com.
Waverly Inn is the fourth senior living community of Olympia, Washington-based Koelsch Senior Communities to open in the suburbs since 2017. The $17 million project was granted zoning approvals by the village board in early 2016.
