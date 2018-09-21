Construction complete on Arlington Heights apartments

Construction is complete on a seven-story, 45-unit apartment building in downtown Arlington Heights, officials said this week, despite initial delays.

The $12.7 million Parkview Apartments, at 212 N. Dunton Ave., has 15 one-, 25 two- and five three-bedroom units, and 1,300 square feet of first-floor commercial retail space.

It got final approval from the village board in 2015. About two years later, developer UP Development brought in a new construction company, Rosemont-based McShane Construction Co., to finish the job started by Lenox Hill Construction.

Residences, ranging in size from 819 square feet to 1,392 square feet, are located on the upper five floors, while the second floor and a portion of the first floor have secured parking for 58 vehicles.

At least seven apartments are being set aside for those who earn 60 percent of the median income for the area, per village affordable housing guidelines.

"We think the combination of more affordable units and retail space is a great addition to downtown Arlington Heights and we're pleased to have done our part in contributing to the community," said Jeffrey Raday, president of McShane Construction, in a news release.

The project's leasing website states the waiting list for apartments is currently full, though streetside commercial space is still available.

Apartments have open floor plans, washers and dryers, and private outdoor balconies. The building also includes a community room and fitness center.

The building was constructed on what had been a vacant lot after demolition of a strip of storefronts in 2009. Two years earlier, the village board approved plans for an eight-story retail and condominium development, but that fell through during the recession.