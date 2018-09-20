Zebra launches new phone for retailers

Zebra's PS20, its sixth generation personal shopping solution, allows shoppers to scan items as they go, streamlining the checkout experience. Business Wire photo

Zebra Technologies Corp. today introduced the PS20, its sixth generation personal shopping solution to allow shoppers to scan items as they go, streamlining the checkout experience.

The Lincolnshire company said Zebra's Android-based personal shopper enables a new range of applications that empower store associates and managers to improve efficiency while providing a more personalized, frictionless shopping experience for customers.

With retailers battling brick-and-mortar and online competitors, advanced solutions that personalize the best in-store shopping experience have become essential for survival. Zebra's PSS enables shoppers to enhance their shopping journey, giving them the power to download their shopping lists, providing fast access to the information enhancing their buying decisions. Scanning and packing items as they go, the PS20 lets them skip the checkout queue, making the in-store experience as fluid as online shopping, with no waiting for delivery.

"Today's shoppers are increasingly digitally literate, comfortable with smartphone technology and expect access to information and products faster than ever before," said Leslie Hand, vice president of IDC Retail Insights. "The PS20 gives retailers an advanced solution to engage these customers with the features required to improve the in-store experience. Zebra has used its expertise to design an advanced solution that offers hands-free scanning, voice support and in-store locationing."

Scanning items is easier with a powerful bar code reader, Zebra said. It's designed to scan poorly printed or damaged 1D/2D labels, recognize Digimarc bar codes embedded in product packaging, and support hands-free scanning via proximity sensors.

Accurate indoor positioning is also crucial for retailers to provide in-store navigation, assisted selling capabilities with personalized coupons, promotions, recommended items as well as helping store associates quickly find or replenish stock.