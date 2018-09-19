Pinnacle Dermatology expands in Michigan

Pinnacle Dermatology based in Lombard has acquired Walter Barkey, MD, PLLC, further expanding the Pinnacle footprint and dermatology expertise in Michigan.

Walter Barkey, MD, PLLC is led by Dr. Walter Barkey, M.D., a dermatologist, and the practice staff includes Dr. Aaron Cetner, Wendy Meredith PA-C and Heidi Schults, PA-C.

"We were impressed with the quality patient care and overall patient experience delivered by the providers at the Walter Barkey, MD, PLLC practice," said Pinnacle Dermatology CEO Chad A. Eckes. "Flint is an important market in our Michigan expansion efforts, and Dr. Barkey and his team are a welcome addition to the Pinnacle family."

Dr. Barkey was born and raised in the Flint area. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Michigan (with high distinction) where he was Phi Beta Kappa his junior year. He attended medical school at The University of Michigan where he was a member of the honorary fraternity Alpha Omega Alpha. He did a one-year flexible internship at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

He did his dermatology residency at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill where he was chief resident his final year. He became Board Certified in Dermatology in 1983. He moved back to the Flint area in 1983 practicing in Flint Township for 25 years before moving to his current location in 2008. Dr. Barkey has regularly made the "Best Doctors" list since it was started by the Detroit Free Press in 1999. For over 17 years he regularly taught residents from St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, McLaren Regional Medical Center, and Flint Osteopathic Hospital. He is a clinical assistant professor at MSU College of Human Medicine. He regularly teaches medical students from MSU and PA students from a variety of schools both in state and out of state. He is a member of The Michigan Dermatological Society and has served on the Ethics Committee for over 20 years. He was chairman of Skin Cancer Detection Day in Flint for over 15 years. He has served on the Admissions Committee for the University of Michigan Medical School. "We looked for a partner who would allow us to continue to focus on our patients," Barkey said. "The Pinnacle shared services model supports our efforts to continue to improve patient outcomes and serve more patients."