Ecker Center and Renz Center to merge

Ecker Center for Mental Health and Renz Addiction Counseling Center announced plans to affiliate their agencies to create a new, larger behavioral health agency to provide integrated services to community members in western Cook and central/northern Kane Counties as well as many Medicaid insured individuals in search of mental health services.

Centered on a steadfast commitment to client centered services, this mutually beneficial partnership will combine two organizations with similar cultures and core values. The merger will allow a cost savings by combining each agency's back office operations and make integrated services easier for those with a dual diagnosis of a mental health and substance use disorder. Both agencies will maintain their current locations in Elgin, St. Charles and Streamwood.

Each agency will retain their name identity for their respective programs and will continue their separate tax identification and license numbers. A new name for the combined agencies is not planned at this time. The combined agency will have a budget of nearly $8 million with approximately 150 staff. No staff reductions will occur as a result of the merger.

"The two agencies fulfill a vital service to the community and will be stronger together. We are deeply committed to providing the best behavioral health care to the community we serve and we will now have the ability to provide integrated care for individuals with a dual diagnosis of substance use disorder and a mental health disorder," said Jerry Skogmo, Executive Director of Renz Center. "The Renz- Ecker merger will enhance service provision at both agencies," said Karen Beyer, CEO of Ecker Center for Mental Health.

Many merger expenses will be met by generous donations from the Hanover Township Mental Health Board, which has supported both the Renz Center and the Ecker Center for many years, the Seigle Foundation, that is committed to supporting good management and governance practices, and the Grand Victoria Foundation, which provided good advice regarding the merger in addition to their donation. The law firms of Winston & Strawn LLP, and Kirkland and Ellis LLP provided the pro bono services for each agency.

Ecker Center for Mental Health is a community based nonprofit agency serving people with serious mental health challenges since 1955. The Ecker Center provides an array of outpatient mental health services. Crisis, psychiatry and counseling services are available to adults, children and adolescents. Other adult services range from early intervention to recovery and include psychiatric, case management, rehabilitation, intensive outpatient, residential and psychotherapy assistance.

Founded in 1961, Renz Addiction Counseling Center is a nonprofit prevention and treatment center which provides comprehensive substance use disorder outpatient and intensive outpatient counseling services for adolescents and adults, DUI services, special programs for women, and gambling disorder treatment. Other services include alcohol, tobacco and other drug prevention education services for youth and the community, HIV risk reduction, education and counseling services, and Employee Assistance Services for local businesses.