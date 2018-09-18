Application Software Technology moving to Lisle office

Application Software Technology LLC is leasing 11,000 square feet of the 168,000 square foot, seven-story office property situated along I-88 in Lisle. Courtesy of Missner Group

The Missner Group announced a new 11-year lease at the Olympian Office Center located at 4343 Commerce Court in Lisle.

Application Software Technology LLC is leasing 11,000 square feet of the 168,000 square foot, seven-story office property situated along I-88 in the East/West Tollway submarket of suburban Chicago.

The Missner Group of Des Plaines will build-out their space to include an open-office concept, along with a number of private executive suites, reception areas, high-end conferencing facilities, and employee lounge areas. Contemporary finishes will be incorporated throughout the office space, including fresh paint, lighting, custom millwork and flooring.

Acquired by The Missner Group in 2016, the Olympian Office Center underwent a widespread renovation, which included extensive exterior and interior improvements to modernize the space. New features include a Wi-Fi lounge, shared conferencing rooms, workout facilities complete with locker rooms and showers, new elevators, window treatments and significant lobby improvements including all new common area furniture. Most notably, The Missner Group painted the exterior of the building, dramatically refreshing the dated aesthetics of the well-known property.

Heath Yarger, project manager for The Missner Group, will lead the construction team on behalf of the firm with Scott Nomellini serving as project superintendent. Interior Design Group Ltd. will provide the architectural services. Francis Prock and David Florent of Colliers International represented the owner in this transaction. Jon Springer and Dan Persa of CBRE, Inc. represented the seller.