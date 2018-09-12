NAI Hiffman appoints Hauert senior project manager

Oakbrook Terrace-based NAI Hiffman announced Timothy Hauert has been appointed to senior project manager to lead the growth of its Project Management platform.

Formerly a senior project manager with DCT Industrial, Hauert will support the firm's management services team in capital project construction oversight, schedules, pricing and zoning for its portfolio of more than 600 assets. Additionally, Hauert will bring his construction expertise to serve the firm's occupier clients, providing another level of service to tenants through scope of work, architect engagement, bidding and construction oversight as they relocate or expand.

He will report to Managing Director of Management Services Robert Assoian.

"We are thrilled to have Tim join the team and lead the charge in the expansion of our project management services locally and regionally. With the growth we have achieved in recent years, the timing is prime and we are excited about the value, support and innovation he will be able to provide to our owner and tenant clients, alike." said Dave Petersen, Chief Executive Officer.

Previously, Hauert was responsible for the project management of new development, shell construction, tenant improvements and capital expenditures for DCT Industrials' 11 million square foot portfolio in Chicago and assisted various other markets including Cincinnati, Dallas and Houston.

Prior to his tenure at DCT Industrial, Mr. Hauert began his career in Accounting working for Chicago-based CenterPoint Properties. During his tenure with CenterPoint, he accelerated his career from a Construction Assistant to Project Manager, with responsibilities for construction budgeting, quality control, construction coordination and tenant improvements throughout the Midwest, and the west coast markets including Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle.

Hauert is a graduate of St. Norbert College, DePere, Wis. He lives in Elmhurst with his wife, Karlee and their three sons. He is an active volunteer with the Feed My Starving Children organization.