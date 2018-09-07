Lavelle Law attorney discusses defendants' rights

James Doerr, a criminal defense attorney at Schaumburg based Lavelle Law, is the featured presenter on a monthly podcast, Liberty and the Law, which focuses on the legal process and defendants' rights.

The podcast has been recording for two years and talks through legal processes by looking at recent rulings in Constitutional law, particularly rulings coming out of the U.S. Supreme Court.

A graduate of Benedictine University and Thomas M. Cooley Law School, Doerr has two decades of courtroom experience guiding clients through the criminal justice system and protecting their individual freedoms.

"Sometimes legal proceedings can seem unnecessarily confusing," says Doerr. "Our goal with Liberty and the Law is to make citizens more aware of their constitutional rights. In our system, it is vital that we protect and exercise all of our civil rights and it is incumbent upon attorneys to fulfill their constitutionally assigned task to protect those rights and ensure the fairness of process and the rule of law for every American."

Recent Liberty and the Law topics include the Exclusionary Rule and how it applies to individuals, criminal sanctions provided by the State of Illinois that protect children and child-related areas, and an analysis of the Supreme Court's decision on Carpenter v. United States that determined how the Government uses cell phone data to track the user's movements. To follow the podcast and listen to previous episodes, visit blogtalkradio.com/libertyandthelaw.

Lavelle Law's main office is in Schaumburg with an additional office in the Chicago Loop. The firm was founded in 1989 as a single attorney practice with an emphasis on tax law.