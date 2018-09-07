HR Source extends lease in Downers Grove

Courtesy of NewmarkHR Source, formerly The Management Association, signed a lease renewal and extension at 3025 Highland Parkway.

Newmark Knight Frank said that it has successfully advised HR Source in its 11,655-square-foot lease renewal and extension at 3025 Highland Parkway (Highland Landmark II) in Downers Grove.

Formerly known as The Management Association of Illinois, the association recently re-branded to the name "HR Source." Founded in 1898, HR Source has more than 1,200-member organizations that look to it as a trusted source of HR expertise and guidance. NKF Senior Managing Director Corey B. Chase represented HR Source in the negotiations while Jeff Shay, Karla Harmon and Steve Flachbart of JLL represented ownership, The Estate of James Campbell Company LLC.

"HR Source has been a tenant at Highland Landmark II for several years and enjoys the amenities and location," Chase said. "With its recent re-brand, we were able to negotiate a tenant improvement package to update the space to dovetail the new direction of the organization."

Highland Landmark II is a Class A office park offering large floor plates and easy access to I-88 and I-355.