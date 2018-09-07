Hotel workers go on strike in Chicago

Picket lines formed outside several downtown hotels before dawn Friday as hotel workers began striking for improved benefits.

One week after their union contract expired, thousands of employees are stopped work Friday to push for year-round health care. Negotiations on a new union contract had been ongoing for weeks but apparently had broken down.

One picket outside the Hyatt Regency, Jessica Ramos, complained her full-time status as a housekeeper translates to part-time health care coverage during the winter months.

"For the past five years, I lost my health care three months out of the year -- every year," Ramos said. "We're full-time workers."

Negotiations were scheduled to continue throughout September, according to a statement Friday morning from Hyatt's Vice President of Labor Relations, Michael D'Angelo.

