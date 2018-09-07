 
Business

Hotel workers go on strike in Chicago

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 9/7/2018 11:13 AM
hello

Picket lines formed outside several downtown hotels before dawn Friday as hotel workers began striking for improved benefits.

One week after their union contract expired, thousands of employees are stopped work Friday to push for year-round health care. Negotiations on a new union contract had been ongoing for weeks but apparently had broken down.

One picket outside the Hyatt Regency, Jessica Ramos, complained her full-time status as a housekeeper translates to part-time health care coverage during the winter months.

"For the past five years, I lost my health care three months out of the year -- every year," Ramos said. "We're full-time workers."

Negotiations were scheduled to continue throughout September, according to a statement Friday morning from Hyatt's Vice President of Labor Relations, Michael D'Angelo.

For more, check chicago.suntimes.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 