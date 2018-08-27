Sparton Corp. and Ultra Electronics ink $64.6M Navy deal

hello

Sparton Corp. and Ultra Electronics announced the award of subcontracts valued at $64.6 million to their joint venture for the manufacture of sonobuoys for the United States Navy. Daily Herald File Photo

Sparton Corp. and Ultra Electronics announced the award of subcontracts valued at $64.6 million to their joint venture for the manufacture of sonobuoys for the United States Navy.

The award is a ERAPSCO Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity contract release for sonobuoy requirements under ERAPSCO's five year contract. The deal will provide production subcontracts in the amount of $30.3 million and $34.3 million to Ultra Electronics USSI and Sparton DeLeon Springs LLC respectively. Production will take place at Ultra Electronics USSI's Columbia City, Indiana facility and Sparton's DeLeon Springs, Florida facility and is expected to be completed by April 2020.

"I am pleased that we have secured this significant contract to provide continuing critical sensor capabilities to the U.S. Navy. This contract underscores the increased focus on anti-submarine warfare and our ability through ERAPSCO to provide a range of key technologies and capabilities to support the U.S. Navy's continued commitment to this important mission," said Simon Pryce, CEO of Ultra Electronics with operations in Schaumburg.

"Undersea warfare is a vital part of the defense of our nation and our allies throughout the world," said Joe Hartnett, interim president and CEO of Sparton Corp. "We are honored that the Navy continues to rely on us to manufacture a product so fundamental to that task."