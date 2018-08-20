Peak Construction begins work on Naperville development

Peak Construction Corp. in Des Plaines has been awarded Black Creek Group's Naperville DC project.

The 131,040 square foot speculative facility is on Frontenac Road. The project recently broke ground and is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Peak joins the team along with Podolsky Circle Construction as the development manager, Ware Malcomb as the architect and Kimley-Horn as the civil engineer.

Black Creek Group is a real estate investment management firm that has bought or built approximately $18 billion of investments over its 25-year history. The company manages diverse investments across the spectrum of commercial real estate- including office, industrial, retail and multifamily. The company has nine offices across North America with more than 300 professionals. Black Creek Group offers a range of investment solutions for both institutional and wealth management channels.