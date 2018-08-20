Oberweis proposes dairy-pizza-burger operation in Geneva

The Oberweis Group wants to open an operation to sell ice cream, pizza and hamburgers under one roof at the Fabyan Crossing shopping center on Randall Road in Geneva.

The company has submitted plans for a building that would contain a typical Oberweis Dairy store, along with a Woodgrain Neapolitan Pizzeria and That Burger Joint, according to the city. It would sit east of the At Home store, in the southeast corner of the shopping center.

Oberweis has seven That Burger Joint restaurants, housed in Oberweis Dairy stores. It started the chain in 2012.

In 2017, Oberweis bought Woodgrain. The chain makes custom Neapolitan-style crisp crust pizzas, baked for 90 seconds in an 800-degree oven.

The shopping center suffered when two large anchor stores closed: a Gander Mountain in 2017 and a Dominick's grocery store in 2013

But an At Home home-decor store has opened in the Gander Mountain space, and Fresh Thyme grocery and a Burlington store are building in the former Dominick's. The Fresh Thyme and Burlington were delayed for several months by a lawsuit between the owner of their lot and the owner of the Gander Mountain lot, but matters were resolved out of court.

Oberweis will need the city's permission to amend the shopping center's planned-unit-development plan.

The project is tentatively scheduled for a Plan Commission hearing Nov. 8 and a city council vote Nov. 19. If that schedule holds, a building permit could be issued by the end of the year, and construction started in the spring, according to the application posted on the city's website.

Oberweis received permission in June to build a similar operation in Algonquin.

A spokesman for Oberweis could not be reached for comment Monday.