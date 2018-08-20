ATI Physical Therapy offers guidance on therapy access

ATI Physical Therapy, a Bolingbrook-based provider of physical therapy, is offering patients guidance on how to navigate the new process for directly accessing physical therapy services under a new Illinois law. Daily Herald File photo

ATI Physical Therapy, a Bolingbrook-based provider of physical therapy, is offering patients guidance on how to navigate the new process for directly accessing physical therapy services under a new Illinois law signed Aug. 16 by Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner.

The Illinois Physical Therapy Practice Act allows patients to seek physical therapy without a prescription from a healthcare professional. Until now, Illinois residents were required to have a referral from a physician, dentist, podiatric physician, advanced practice registered nurse or physician assistant. As of Aug. 16, patients in Illinois can go directly to an ATI clinic or an Illinois-licensed physical therapist for evaluation and treatment. Illinois becomes the 27th state to allow direct access to physical therapy.

"ATI believes that this new law is an important first step in Illinois to bring the state on par with the rest of the country and help consumers realize the value physical therapy provides as a initial, cost-effective step for the treatment of many muscular-skeletal issues," said ATI's Bridget Morehouse, senior vice president of contracts & pricing.

Consumers should note that the new Illinois law gives health plans the discretion to allow direct access to physical therapy, but it is not required. Limitations remain for some healthcare policies, including Medicare and Medicaid. There are also provisions that physical therapists and patients must follow. It is important for patients to consider their healthcare benefits as well as their health plans' medical policy.

At this time, a prescription for physical therapy services may still be needed for patients with Blue Cross Blue Shield, Tricare, Medicaid, Cigna and worker's compensation coverage.

Medicare continues to require a signed plan of care as condition of payment and in nearly all instances, a prescription from a licensed physician, physician assistant or nurse practitioner.

To assure the highest level of accuracy for individual cases, patients should still contact their employer's healthcare plan to confirm whether a referral is still required, in light of this new law.