Self-order kiosks part of McDonald's plan to update 401 Illinois restaurants

McDonald's and its franchisees are investing $317 million to update most of the 401 restaurants in Illinois. AP File Photo

McDonald's and its franchisees are investing about $317 million in Illinois to update its restaurants.

Over the next year and a half, the company will transform "most" of the 410 locations across the state, spokeswoman Anne Christensen said Tuesday.

In addition to updating the decor, drive-through ordering and other aspects, McDonald's will also feature table service, she said. Employees will deliver customers' food to their tables, which Christensen said will be especially helpful for families with children.

The burger giant said the transformed restaurants will feature:

• Dining rooms with globally and locally inspired décor, new furniture and refreshed exterior designs.

• Digital self-order kiosks that allow guests to browse the menu, find options and customize their order.

• Bright and easy to read digital menu boards inside and at the drive-through.

• New designated parking spots for curbside pickup through mobile order and pay.

• Expanded McCafé counters and larger display cases.

"This is an exciting time for McDonald's and we're proud to be investing nearly $317 million to provide a new experience, look and feel for guests at 410 McDonald's locations across Illinois," said John De Carrier, Illinois McDonald's owner/operator. "We are also pleased that our modernization supports local architecture, engineering and construction jobs across the great state of Illinois."

Christensen said she could not say how much each restaurant will spend on the renovations as each eatery has seen various updates over the years.

"McDonald's contributes in numerous ways to the Illinois economy," Gov. Bruce Rauner said in a statement. "Their decision to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in franchise restaurants here will help stimulate and sustain job growth. It is a welcome development for workers, families and Big Mac lovers in every part of our state."