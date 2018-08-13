Target in Oak Park sold

hello

Mid-America Real Estate Corporation's investment sales team recently brokered the sale of Target at The Emerson in Oak Park. Courtesy of Mid-America Real Estate Corp.

Mid-America Real Estate Corporation's investment sales team recently brokered the sale of Target at The Emerson in Oak Park.

The 22,171-square-foot flex-format store was purchased by a New York City -- based private investor.

Target at The Emerson is located along Lake Street, Maple Avenue and Westgate Street. Target anchors a newly constructed, mixed-use development with 271 luxury residential units, a 418-space parking garage and separately owned ground floor retail including The Groomery by PetSmart, Firecakes Donuts and Wheel & Sprocket. The location is steps away from three major public transportation stops and less than a mile from Interstate 290.

Mid-America Real Estate Corporation Principal Ben Wineman, Vice President Wes Koontz and Net Lease Broker Christian Tremblay were the exclusive listing brokers on the transaction representing the seller, Chicago -- based Clark Street Real Estate. The buyer was represented by New York -- based Britt Raymond of SRS.

Mid-America Real Estate Corp. is a member of Mid-America Real Estate Group, a ChainLinks affiliate headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace.