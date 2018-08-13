Real estate firms form partnership

Cartus, based in Danbury, Connecticut, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Star Homes, headquartered in Grayslake, have entered into an agreement granting Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Star Homes the status of Associate Broker in the Cartus Broker Network, a real estate real estate broker and referral network consisting of more than 800 brokers which serve the clients and customers of Cartus.

The agreement establishes the firm's relationship with Cartus. Under the agreement, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Star Homes will have the opportunity to manage Cartus' relocation business and corporate properties within the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Star Homes market areas. In addition to its Grayslake operations, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Star Homes has a regional office in McHenry.

Mike Brannan, senior vice president of Cartus Broker Services said, "This agreement demonstrates our commitment to providing the highest level of service from our broker alliances. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Star Homes is just one of many outstanding brokerage firms which have joined our organization, and we look forward to working with them in the years to come."

"This partnership represents a tremendous opportunity for our business, as well as our clients, especially in this moment as we see large and small business moving their operations to the region and attracting workers. As a leader in the corporate relocation industry, the expertise and know-how they can offer to us as an Associate Broker will allow us to even better serve our clients in the Greater Chicago and Southeast Wisconsin areas we cover," said Jim Starwalt, broker/owner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Star Homes.