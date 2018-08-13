Feder: Tronc reported close to sale
Updated 8/13/2018 6:32 AM
Donerail Group, a new investment firm led by former hedge fund executive Will Wyatt, is reported to be in "advanced negotiations" to acquire Chicago Tribune owner tronc. According to Reuters, Donerail Group has secured financing for the deal and could conclude an agreement later this month. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.
