Gerald Auto Group presents donation to Little Friends Inc.

Naperville-based Gerald Auto Group recently presented a check for $22,800 to Little Friends Inc. as the selected charity of choice for its Chicago Blackhawks Goals for Charity event.

In conjunction with WGN Radio, Gerald Auto Group agreed to donate $100 for every goal scored by the Blackhawks during the 2017-2018 NHL season.

Little Friends, founded in 1965, has grown to a multifaceted human services agency operating three schools, vocational training programs, community-based residential opportunities and its Center for Autism. Little Friends serves more than 800 people each year throughout nine counties and 45 school districts across northern Illinois and Indiana.

"This donation will have significant impact on everyday operations, from supporting our renewed Parent-Toddler Social Group program to renovating our various campuses," said Mike Briggs, president and CEO of Little Friends.

The check was presented to Briggs by Doug Gerald, dealer principal of Gerald Auto Group, on Aug. 1.

Since 2012, Gerald Auto Group has participated in donating to local charities with the help of the Chicago Blackhawks. In total, the auto group has donated more than $147,000 to local charities as a result of this event.

Gerald Auto Group, www.geraldauto.com, has been selling automobiles in the Chicago area since the mid-1930s. Currently it has seven dealerships in the suburbs, located in Naperville and North Aurora.