Pizza pub to open in downtown Batavia's old Walgreens

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 8/7/2018 4:52 PM
Riverside Pizza and Pub plans to open a site in the former Walgreens in downtown Batavia.

It would be the third location for the business, which has sites in downtown St. Charles and on Randall Road in South Elgin.

City Administrator Laura Newman announced the plan at Monday night's city council meeting.

The Walgreens space has been empty since March 2016 when the pharmacy moved into a new building next door.

Before Walgreens, the space was home to a Jewel Food Store in the 1960s and 1970s.

Riverside will be between Daddio's Diner and a Panera restaurant.

Riverside's menu includes pizza, pastas, burgers, sandwiches and salads.

"I think it will really look like an impressive place" after its remodeling, Newman told aldermen, saying the owners plan to expose the original wooden barrel-style ceiling.

The former Walgreens occupied about 12,654 feet of the 58-year-old Batavia Plaza strip mall which is owned by Batavia Enterprises Inc.

Representatives for Riverside Pizza declined to talk specifics Tuesday about the new restaurant, saying they are still formulating plans for it.

