Heading to Wisconsin this weekend? There's a sales tax holiday

If you live close to the Wisconsin border, or are headed North this weekend, you can save some cash as the state is offering its first sales tax holiday through Sunday. And you can save on much more than pencils and school clothes.

Designed to give residents a break and save them some cash on back to school shopping, the items included and excluded on the tax exempt lists are somewhat quirky. For example, shoppers can save on everything from diapers to wedding dresses.

Through Sunday, shoppers will see that clothing and back-to-school items are exempt from the state's 5 percent sales tax, as well as local sales taxes. The one-time holiday was established as a part of a tax package introduced by Wis. Gov. Scott Walker that also included a $100 per-child tax rebate.

Lists of what is included and not included in the tax savings are listed on the state's website.

No sales tax will be charged on these items:

• Clothing priced up to $75 per item.

• Computers, purchased for personal use, priced at up to $750 per item.

• School computer supplies, purchased for personal use, priced at up to $250 per item.

• School supplies priced at up to $75 per item.

There is no limit to how many times shoppers go to the cash register. The Department of Revenue estimates that the holiday will save consumers -- and cost the state treasury -- almost $15 million.

Meanwhile, other items included on the of tax exempt list are bathing suits, earmuffs, ties, slippers and steel toed shoes.

And taxable items include cellular phones and cases, watches, jewelry, sunglasses, umbrellas, baseball cleats and paintbrushes.

Walker has said his goal for the tax rebate and the sales tax holiday is to provide families with extra cash heading into the new school year.

Wisconsin leaders say they expect shoppers to come in from neighboring states. Online orders are also exempt from the sales tax, officials say.