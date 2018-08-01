Feder: Nowhere to go but up for CBS 2 news boss
Jeff Harris just stepped into what may be the toughest job in Chicago television, Robert Feder writes. As the new vice president and news director of CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2, Harris inherits a perpetually challenged news operation with nowhere to go but up. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.
