Baxter announces regulatory approval of new infusion system

Baxter International Inc. said Wednesday that it will begin marketing a new infusion system.

The Deerfield-based company said the Evo IQ Infusion System will be marketed in the United Kingdom, Ireland and New Zealand and that it received regulatory approval by the Therapeutic Goods Administration in Australia. These markets represent the first in a series of planned regulatory submissions for the Evo IQ Infusion System in countries around the world, with commercial launch activities starting in the third quarter of 2018.

The Evo IQ Infusion System features a scalable platform and user-centric design that includes an advanced drug library and dose error reduction software to promote patient safety; intuitive clinical workflows to help optimize clinician efficiency; and Baxter's One Set technology, which allows clinicians to easily switch between gravity and pump applications without changing sets, reducing disconnects and set changes and may help reduce opportunities for touch contamination, along with helping to reduce IV tubing use and costs.

"With the Evo IQ Infusion System, Baxter is extending its leading-edge infusion systems technology to help increase drug library compliance and protect patient infusions in the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand," said David Ferguson, general manager, medication delivery, Baxter. "The Evo IQ Infusion System provides health care facilities with access to Baxter's proven infusion safety technology in an adaptable system that can grow with their needs."