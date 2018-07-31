Elk Grove Village the title sponsor of Bahamas Bowl? College football deal done

The village of Elk Grove Village will be the title sponsor of the 2018 Bahamas Bowl football game.

The bowl game, played in Nassau, Bahamas on Dec. 21, will be televised by ESPN and will be called the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl, using the village's new tag line.

The village and the Bahamas Bowl itself announced the new deal at 5 p.m. -- the village at a special meeting to increase its contract with a marketing company by $400,000.

"Elk Grove Village is home to the largest industrial park in the United States, spurred by our village's commitment to being beyond business-friendly," said Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson in a news release. "Our relationship with the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl and ESPN Events is a perfect opportunity to use college football to share our message with the entire country."

According to their news releases, this is the first time a non-tourist municipality has ever sponsored a bowl game.

"We are excited to have Elk Grove Village as the title sponsor of the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl," said Richard Giannini, executive director of the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl. "It is a unique sponsorship that allows Elk Grove Village and its thriving business community to take the Makers Wanted message to a national audience on ESPN."