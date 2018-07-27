Feder: Consumer ace Stephanie Zimmermann rejoins Sun-Times
Updated 7/27/2018 7:14 AM
Stephanie Zimmermann, the nationally known consumer investigative reporter, is returning to the Sun-Times after a five-year run with ABC News, Robert Feder writes. She'll rejoin the paper next month to cover a wide-ranging consumer beat in print and online. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.
