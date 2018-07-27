Baxter 2Q sales increase 9 percent

DEERFIELD -- Medical supply maker Baxter International reported second quarter 2018 global sales increased 9 percent.

Worldwide sales totaled approximately $2.8 billion, up 9 percent compared to the prior-year period. Operational sales, which adjust for the impact of foreign exchange and generic competition for U.S. cyclophosphamide, as well as the acquisitions of Claris Injectables (Claris) and two surgical products from Mallinckrodt PLC, which closed in July 2017 and March 2018, brought the overall increase to 5 percent.

Sales in the U.S. totaled $1.2 billion, increasing 7 percent on a reported basis and 4 percent on an operational basis. International sales of $1.6 billion increased 11 percent on a reported basis, 4 percent on a constant currency basis and 3 percent on an operational basis. Drivers of growth in the quarter included increased sales of injectable pharmaceuticals, strength in the company's renal care and acute therapies businesses as well as solid performance from its compounding and contract manufacturing businesses.

"Our solid second quarter performance supports the strategic priorities we laid out at our May investor conference to deliver sustainable long-term growth across our diversified portfolio," said José (Joe) E. Almeida, chairman and chief executive officer. "We remain relentlessly focused on enhancing operational efficiency throughout the company, while also increasing investments in innovative therapies and products to benefit patients and health care providers and accelerate top-line growth."