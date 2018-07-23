Rose Paving expands to Arizona

Rose Paving LLC, a parking lot management service provider, said it is expanding to Arizona.

Rose Paving Phoenix, is the company's eighth office in the U.S. and Canada. With local knowledge and national reach, this acquisition will continue to expand Rose Paving's North American footprint and recognition as the most trusted name in commercial paving, the company said.

"We have an industrywide reputation of being tenacious paving experts who deliver customers' projects safely, on-time and within budget. We're excited to offer our wide-ranging services -- from preventative maintenance to structural reconstruction -- to owners and managers of restaurants, hotels, hospitals, schools and other Southwest businesses," said Ed Campbell, CEO of Rose Paving.

In June, Rose Paving acquired KFM Striping and Curb Company Inc. of Phoenix. Combined with KFM's 30 years of experience in the Phoenix area, Rose Paving Phoenix will be well-equipped to handle the unique needs of Arizona from preventative maintenance to structural repairs, dust control and more.

Mike Dickens, formerly of KFM Striping and Curb Company, will serve as the general manager for Rose Paving Phoenix.

"We're excited to combine our experience in the Phoenix market with the service and support of the Rose Paving team," Dickens said. "Through ongoing support, we will be well-positioned to provide structural repairs and other parking lot services to the area."

Rose Paving is headquartered in Bridgeview with locations in Atlanta, Canada, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Tampa.