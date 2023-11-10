Buffalo Grove High School to stage 'Charlotte's Web,' including sensory-friendly matinee

Buffalo Grove High School's Bison Grove Theatre Company will present E.B. White's "Charlotte's Web."

Performances are 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10; 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11; and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12 in the Miller Theatre at Buffalo Grove High School, 1100 W. Dundee Road, Buffalo Grove.

There will be a free, sensory-friendly performance at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, for audience members who are sensitive to or challenged by a typical theater atmosphere.

Tickets for all other performances are $10, $5 for children ages 10 and younger and senior citizens. Purchase tickets at GoFan. Co or at the door, while supplies last.

The production is codirected by BGHS Theater Arts Program directors Beth Wells and Lauren Stenzel and assisted by student director Kayla Young. For information, call BGHS house manager Debbie Jacks at (847) 718-4011.