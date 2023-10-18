Downsized facility improvement plan being considered for Mundelein High School

The scope of a proposed facility project at Mundelein High School has been modified. The reduction in what could be asked of voters drops the overall project cost from $225 million to $199.5 million. Daily Herald file

Mundelein High School Maintenance and Facilities Director Kevin Quinn talks to members of the public during a tour of the school in February. The district again is planning open houses on a scaled-back referendum question that could be put to voters in 2024. Courtesy of Mundelein High School

Mundelein High School District 120 again may seek voter support for a tax increase for facility improvements but this time the plan has been revised and the amount reduced.

Voters last April rejected the request with 3,058 people against and 2,621 supporting the measure. A need to upgrade facilities still exists, according to the district.

A decision whether and when to proceed with a referendum is expected in December. Ahead of that, town hall meetings have been scheduled from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 25 and Nov. 1 at Mundelein High School, 1350 W. Hawley St.

Officials at the sessions will present an updated facility improvement plan, offer a tour and outline a funding proposal that has been trimmed from the failed referendum amount of $175 million to $149.5 million.

"They're going to want to hear from the public at their town hall meetings before making a decision," District 120 spokesman Peter Gill said.

The scope of the proposed project has been modified but the district still would contribute $50 million in existing funds toward improvements. The reduction in what could be asked of voters drops the overall project cost from $225 million to $199.5 million.

School officials say 700 more students attend class than when the school opened in 1961 and building systems and other elements are at the end of their useful lives.

Also, technology at the time was virtually nonexistent and educational practices considerably simpler, officials say.

"While our needs have not gone away, our plan for addressing them has been trimmed significantly," according to Kevin Myers, superintendent of District 120 and Mundelein Elementary District 75.

"We want to show our residents the work we've been doing, answer their questions and solicit their feedback," he added.

According to the district, more than 36,000 square feet of new construction has been trimmed from the proposal. Instead of cutting projects altogether the new plan addresses the highest priority needs, officials say.

Changes include reducing the number and size of multiuse, open spaces; opting for a single-level media center; reducing the scope of north gym reconstruction; and, adding career and technical education space inside rather than building a new facility.

Work still in the plan includes: repairing/replacing outdated mechanical, electrical, plumbing and air-handling systems; upgrading the kitchen and cafeteria serving areas; adding a ring road around campus; and, creating a field house for multiple physical education classes, expanded programming, assemblies, and other uses.

Visit d120.org/mhs-facilities/ for detailed information on the facilities proposal including images, photos, videos and frequently asked questions.

Gill said if the school board is comfortable voters have a good understanding and support the downsized proposal, it could be placed on the March ballot. If more public engagement is needed, it could be pursued in November 2024, he added.