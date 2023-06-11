 

Boomers can't complete the sweep in Evansville

 
Daily Herald news services
Updated 6/11/2023 9:53 PM

After waiting through a two-hour rain delay, the Schaumburg Boomers were unable to complete a road sweep of the Evansville Otters, suffering an 8-1 defeat on Sunday night in Indiana.

Evansville opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning, using a pair of doubles to score two runs. A triple led to a run in the third and a double with two outs extended the lead to 4-0 in the fourth. Schaumburg put runners on base consistently but could not score until the top of the fifth. Blake Berry singled home Gaige Howard, who walked, to cut into the deficit. Howard has reached base in every game this season. Evansville responded with a run in the bottom of the inning as a result of two extra-base hits and added three more in the seventh. The Otters totaled six extra-base hits in the game.

 

Luis Perez suffered the loss, allowing five runs in six innings while striking out six. Perez has worked six innings in each of his five starts. The Boomers were limited to just three hits in the contest to match a season low. Brett Milazzo, Alec Craig and Berry all reached base twice in the defeat. Schaumburg struck out 13 times in the loss.

The Boomers (16-10) return home on Tuesday to open a six-game homestand.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 