Updated 6/11/2023 10:00 PM
Former Glen Ellyn resident Sean Hayes won the Tony Award for leading actor in a play Sunday night for his tour-de-force performance as pianist/raconteur Oscar Levant in "Good Night, Oscar."
An Emmy-winning veteran of the sitcom "Will & Grace," Hayes received a Joseph Jefferson Equity Award this past October for his work in the pre-Broadway run of "Good Night, Oscar" at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago.
Hayes was nominated for a 2010 Tony for his leading role in the revival of the musical "Promises, Promises" but lost to "La Cage aux Folles" star Douglas Hodge.
Hayes graduated from Glenbard West High School in 1988.
