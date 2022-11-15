Top Ukrainian official says situation 'critical' after barrage of Russian strikes on power grid
Updated 11/15/2022 8:59 AM
KYIV, Ukraine -- Top Ukrainian official says situation 'critical' after barrage of Russian strikes on power grid.
