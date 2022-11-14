Devils take win streak into game against the Canadiens

New Jersey Devils (12-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (8-6-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils will attempt to keep a nine-game win streak alive when they take on the Montreal Canadiens.

Montreal has an 8-6-1 record overall and a 5-3-0 record on its home ice. The Canadiens have allowed 48 goals while scoring 46 for a -2 scoring differential.

New Jersey is 5-1-0 on the road and 12-3-0 overall. The Devils have given up 38 goals while scoring 55 for a +17 scoring differential.

The matchup Tuesday is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Canadiens won 7-4 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirby Dach has four goals and 10 assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Miles Wood has scored six goals with four assists for the Devils. Nico Hischier has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.9 penalties and 15.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Devils: 9-1-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.1 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Michael Matheson: out (lower body), Paul Byron: out (hip).

Devils: Mackenzie Blackwood: out (knee), Ondrej Palat: out (groin), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.