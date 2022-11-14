 

3 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at University of Virginia

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted11/14/2022 7:00 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Three people have been killed and two others were wounded in a shooting late Sunday at the University of Virginia, according to the school's president. Police are searching for a suspect, who remains at large.

The shooting at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday 'resulted in three fatalities; two additional victims were injured and are receiving medical care,' President Jim Ryan said in a letter to the university community posted on social media.

 

The university's emergency management issued an alert on Monday night notifying the campus community of an 'active attacker firearm." The message warned students to shelter in place following a report of shots fired on Culbreth Road on the campus.

The UVA Police Department posted a notice online saying multiple police agencies including the state police were searching for a suspect who was considered 'armed and dangerous.'

Ryan's letter confirmed the suspect was still at large.

'This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia," Ryan wrote. 'This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community and we have cancelled classes for today (Monday, Nov. 14.)'

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 