3 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at University of Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Three people have been killed and two others were wounded in a shooting late Sunday at the University of Virginia, according to the school's president. Police are searching for a suspect, who remains at large.

The shooting at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday 'resulted in three fatalities; two additional victims were injured and are receiving medical care,' President Jim Ryan said in a letter to the university community posted on social media.

The university's emergency management issued an alert on Monday night notifying the campus community of an 'active attacker firearm." The message warned students to shelter in place following a report of shots fired on Culbreth Road on the campus.

The UVA Police Department posted a notice online saying multiple police agencies including the state police were searching for a suspect who was considered 'armed and dangerous.'

Ryan's letter confirmed the suspect was still at large.

'This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia," Ryan wrote. 'This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community and we have cancelled classes for today (Monday, Nov. 14.)'