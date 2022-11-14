Appeals court keeps President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan on hold in program's latest legal setback
Updated 11/14/2022 12:38 PM
ST. LOUIS -- Appeals court keeps President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan on hold in program's latest legal setback.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.