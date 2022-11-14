Roberta Flack has ALS, now 'impossible to sing,' rep says

NEW YORK -- A representative for Roberta Flack announced Monday that the legendary singer has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and can no longer sing.

The progressive disease 'has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak,' Flack's manager Suzanne Koga said in a release. 'But it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon.'

The announcement of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diagnosis comes just ahead of the premiere of 'Roberta,' a feature-length documentary debuting Thursday at the DOCNYC film festival.

The release says that the 'Killing Me Softly With His Song' singer, now 85, 'plans to stay active in her musical and creative pursuits.'