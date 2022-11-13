Pepi scores in 1st game after missing US World Cup roster
Updated 11/13/2022 9:30 AM
Ricardo Pepi scored in his first game since being bypassed for the U.S. World Cup roster, putting Groningen ahead in a 3-2 loss to Fortuna Sittard on Sunday in the Dutch Eredivisie.
The 19-year-old from El Paso, Texas, tapped Ragnar Oratmangoen's cross past goalkeeper Ivor Pandur from 6 yards in the 45th minute.
Pepi has six goals in nine league matches and seven goals overall since he was loaned to Groningen from Germany's Augsburg.
He was left off the U.S. roster by coach Gregg Berhalter in favor of forwards JesÃºs Ferreira, Josh Sargent and Haji Wright.
