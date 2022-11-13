 

POLL ALERT: No. 1 Georgia leads unchanged top five; Oregon and UCLA slip out of top 10 after Pac-12 upsets

 
Associated Press
Updated 11/13/2022 12:42 PM

NEW YORK -- POLL ALERT: No. 1 Georgia leads unchanged top five; Oregon and UCLA slip out of top 10 after Pac-12 upsets.

